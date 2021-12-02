Live

WorldView: Facebook parent company removes Chinese accounts spreading COVID-19 disinformation

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has taken down more than 600 accounts, pages and groups connected to a Chinese operation spreading COVID-19 disinformation. Meanwhile, a British court dismissed an appeal by a tabloid paper against a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex by printing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. Ian Lee reports from London on these and other stories from around the world.
