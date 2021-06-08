WorldView: Chemical plant fire kills at least 18 in India; Driver nearly wipes out Muslim family in "deliberate" attack A fire at a chemical plant kills at least 18 people in India. A driver in Canada nearly wiped out an entire Muslim family in what police say was a "deliberate" attack, while an Israeli official warns political violence could be ahead. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other top headlines from around the world, including a global sting that resulted in hundreds of arrests.