WorldView: Canary Islands volcano lava reaches ocean; North Korea tests hypersonic missile Lava from a volcano in the Canary Islands reaches the ocean. State media in North Korea says the country tested a hypersonic missile. Japan is one step closer to its next prime minister. And Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to focus on politics. Haley Ott joins "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.