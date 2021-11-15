WorldView: American journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail American journalist Danny Fenster, held since May in a Myanmar jail on multiple charges, was released Monday to his family in the United States, according to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson. The Pentagon is defending an air strike on Islamic State fighters in Syria in 2019 which killed dozens of people. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports for "CBSN AM" from London on these and other stories from around the world.