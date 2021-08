WorldView: World leaders react to Afghanistan; New Zealand in COVID lockdown European leaders are reacting to the Taliban gaining control of Afghanistan. Members of a Myanmar separatist group are accused of killing 25 people. New Zealand's prime minister announces a lockdown after one COVID-19 case. And the "Godfather of Sudoku" Maki Kaji dies at age 69. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with headlines from around the world.