Women's Soccer head Lisa Baird and former player Shannon Boxx on player safety, new Los Angeles team As summer sports leagues are reticent to start again amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Women's Soccer League has successfully shown that creating a "bubble" in which players eat, sleep and play in an environment sealed off from the public, with frequent testing for the virus, may work. This comes as the league announced its brand new team out of Los Angeles. NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and Shannon Boxx, an investor in the Los Angeles team who formerly played on the women's national team, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss.