Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for DUI crash that killed bride on her wedding night A drunk driver pleaded guilty and was sentenced for a car crash that killed a bride on her wedding night in South Carolina in 2023. Investigators say Jamie Komoroski was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she crashed into the newlyweds' golf cart. A toxicology report found her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. She was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.