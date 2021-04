Wiz kids get alternative education at Ron Clark Academy A group of exceptional students who attend The Ron Clark Academy join "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Elaine Quijano and Meg Oliver for a conversation on their future ambitions and what they’ve learned over the years at the academy. This particular group of students represents the finalists in a competition known as the Amazing Shake. The kids share what social skills they believe are critical to success in the professional world.