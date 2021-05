Wired's most popular stories of the year It has been a busy year in the news, but what were some of the stories that resonated most? The hunt for Russia's most notorious hacker and a look at Amazon's army of retired workers are just some of the stories that made Wired magazine's list of its most-read articles of 2017. Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss some of the stories that gripped readers this year and why.