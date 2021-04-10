Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will sparks fly at the second Democratic debate?

How will Democratic presidential candidates fare in their second debate? "Face The Nation" and debate moderator John Dickerson and CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes join CBSN with more on what to expect.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.