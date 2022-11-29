CBS News App
Will Smith sheds light on Oscars slap, life after
Actor Will Smith is speaking out about his life after slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars in March. Smith shed some light on what led up to that moment and told Trevor Noah he has learned from the experience. Lilia Luciano has more.
