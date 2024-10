Why fracking is a major issue for securing Pennsylvania voters One of the tightest races this presidential election is the battle for Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by just over 44,200 votes. In 2020, President Biden won by a margin of about 80,500 votes. Any issue could make or break either candidate, and the fight over fracking is divisive. Scott MacFarlane explains why.