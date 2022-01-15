Live

Why Cottagecore is so popular

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more people taking comfort in nature and the simple things in life. It's also created the online trend known as "Cottagecore.” Imtiaz Tyab went to the English countryside to meet one of the trend's pioneers.
