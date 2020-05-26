White woman makes distress call to police after black man asks her to leash dog A New York City woman was caught on camera calling the police on an African American man at Central Park, falsely claiming that he was threatening her life. The man initially asked the woman, Amy Cooper, who he did not know, to leash her dog in an area of the park that did not permit them to walk untethered. Police did not make any arrests. Cooper later apologized and was also put on administrative leave by her employer. In Tuesday's "What to Watch" segment on "CBS This Morning," Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil and Vladimir Duthiers reacted to the incident.