Live

Watch CBSN Live

White House unveils proposal to overhaul tax code

President Trump announced his long-awaited "massive" tax overhaul -- but it appeared skimpy on details. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joined CBSN to discuss the implications and the impact it would have on the national debt.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.