Where the 2024 GOP primary stands amid Trump's legal battles The 2024 race for the White House is in full swing, as former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges in four cases. Despite the indictments, recent polls show Trump with a strong lead over the other Republican candidates. Ashley Etienne, a CBS News political contributor and the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Kevin Sheridan, a founding partner at Protean Public Affairs who previously served as a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and as a senior adviser to the Romney-Ryan 2012 presidential campaign, joined CBS News with their analysis.