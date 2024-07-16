What we know about the Secret Service coverage area at Trump rally where shooting happened Law enforcement officials say bystanders spotted the gunman who shot at former President Donald Trump before the assassination attempt and alerted authorities. But the shooter still fired six to eight rounds using an AR-style weapon before a Secret Service sniper killed him with one shot. CBS News senior coordinating producer for crime and public safety Anna Schecter has more on what's known about the security shortcomings at the rally.