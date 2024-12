What to know about Kash Patel, President-elect Trump's pick to lead FBI Over the weekend, President-elect Donald Trump announced loyalist Kash Patel is his pick to lead the FBI if current FBI director Chris Wray, who has three years left on his term, resigns or is fired. Patel, who would need to be confirmed by the Senate, was an active promoter of Trump's false stolen election claims. CBS News' Nancy Cordes has the latest.