Gilgo Beach Murders
Woman Vanishes
Extreme Heat
"Mission: Impossible"
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Prime Day Deals
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
How a Chevy, a strand of hair and a pizza box led police to the Gilgo Beach suspect
4 dead in Georgia shootings; suspect ID'd and being sought
$50,000 reward being offered in disappearance of Alabama woman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized for dehydration amid heat wave
Tens of millions across U.S. enduring dangerous temperatures
Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion
What we know about the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case
1 Fargo officer shot dead, 2 more critically injured; suspect also killed
Iowa's 6-week abortion ban signed into law, but faces legal challenges
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
West in grip of blistering heat wave
The West is suffering through a scorching heat wave that has seen temperature hit 110 degrees in several areas. In Southern California, multiple wildfires forced hundreds of evacuations. Tom Wait has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On