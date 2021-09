"We must act boldly" after Ida, New York assembly member says President Biden is touring the damage left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey. CBS News' Wendy Gillette reports from Manville, New Jersey, where residents are struggling to clean up and recover from the storm, and New York Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, who represents hard-hit Queens, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what she hopes the president's visit will accomplish.