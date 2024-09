Walkie-talkies explode across Lebanon in second coordinated attack on Hezbollah A second wave of mass explosions, this time involving walkie-talkies, occurred across Lebanon Wednesday that again appeared to target members of the militant group Hezbollah, killing at least 20 people and wounding hundreds more, according to Lebanon's health ministry. It came just one day after a similar round of explosions involving pagers. Imtiaz Tyab reports from Beirut.