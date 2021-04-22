Live

Watch CBSN Live

Viral photo shows women snacking during typhoon

A photo going viral shows a woman in Taiwan chowing down on a pork bun in the middle of Typhoon Megi. The photo made its way around the internet with #DoingItRight. CBSN anchor Reena Ninan has more on who the woman is.
