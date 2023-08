Verdict expected in Alexei Navalny trial; Russian port attacked Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could face 20 additional years in prison if he's convicted Friday in an extremism trial. Navalny is already serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and other charges. And there are mixed reports about a sea drone attack on a Russian port in the Black Sea. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.