Uvalde officials release 911 calls, police records surrounding 2022 school shooting Newly-released police video, 911 calls, and emails are retelling the story of the 2022 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers. The release follows a lawsuit by CBS News and other media organizations after officials refused to make those records public. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca has more.