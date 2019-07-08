News
California residents so rattled by quakes they're sleeping outside
Little girl from U.S. falls to death from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Michelle Obama on relationships, time in the White House and more
Reports of scabies, shingles and chickenpox at border facility
Jeffrey Epstein due in court on new sex trafficking-related counts?
U.S. Women's World Cup win sets off immediate calls for equal pay
ICE ready to deport 1 million undocumented immigrants: top official
DOJ changing legal team fighting for census citizenship question
4 killed when 2 motorcycles collide on California road
USWNT calls for equal pay amid World Cup win