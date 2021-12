U.S. House to vote on contempt charges for former president's former chief of staff Mark Meadows The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who refused to appear before the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers about what's likely to happen in the House.