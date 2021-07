U.S. death rates declining for several common cancers, report finds An annual report on the status of cancer in the U.S. found death rates for common cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer are decreasing. According to the report, mortality rates dropped 2.2% per year in males and 1.7% per year in females from 2014 to 2018. Dr. Dax Kurbegov, the vice president of clinical programs and outcomes at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.