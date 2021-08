Up to 1,500 U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan as Aug. 31 deadline looms Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that up to 1,500 U.S. citizens may still be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan. The U.S. State Department is in direct contact with about 500 of the remaining Americans "aggressively" reaching out to others as the August 31st withdrawal deadline looms. Ed O'Keefe reports.