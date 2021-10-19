Live

Watch CBSN Live

Unvaccinated first responders lose their jobs

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates go into effect across the country, many first responders are set to lose their jobs for not getting vaccinated. Jeff Pegues takes a closer look at what this means for first responders as well as public safety.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.