Ukraine's Zelenskyy, E.U. leaders to meet with President Trump following Putin summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be joined by European leaders as he meets with President Trump at the White House after the U.S. leader's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Mr. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who was in the meeting with Putin, said the group will be discussing what to do about the 20% of Ukrainian territory that Russian troops currently control. CBS News' Nancy Cordes reports.