U.S. Marine talks about reuniting with his father who was detained by ICE Narciso Barranco, an undocumented immigrant married to a U.S. citizen and the father of three U.S. Marines, was released after weeks in ICE custody. Video of his arrest shows federal agents punching him and holding him down forcefully. Barranco's son spoke to CBS News about his father's arrest and reuniting with him. Warning, the video of the arrest is disturbing.