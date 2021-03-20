Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two popes preside over dual sainthood ceremony

Thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square for the historic elevation of two former popes to sainthood. The ceremony also had the unprecedented touch of former Pope Benedict XVI presiding with Pope Francis. Allen Pizzey reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.