Two of President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks face sexual misconduct allegations CBS News has learned President-elect Trump's choice to lead the Department of Defense, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, paid a settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth's attorney said the Army veteran paid to ward off a baseless lawsuit and that she initiated a consensual encounter while Hegseth was intoxicated. Meanwhile, Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, remains under scrutiny amid reports of his alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which he denies. The former Florida representative was the subject of a House ethics investigation, which ended when Gaetz resigned his House seat last week.