Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two men wrongly imprisoned for decades now free

Two men, one of whom had served 39 years in prison, were released after their 1975 murder convictions were dismissed. A key witness said his testimony had been coerced by the police and recanted. Vicente Arenas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.