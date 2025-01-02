Watch CBS News

Twin New Year's attacks mark grim start to 2025

The deadly New Year's attack in New Orleans and the Cybertruck blast in Las Vegas just hours later marked a grim and uneasy start to 2025. Jim Axelrod takes a look at how the nation is handling the inauspicious beginning of the new year.
