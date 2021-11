Tuesday Morning Quarterback: World Series goes to Game 6 Baseball fans are gearing up for Game 6 of the World Series tonight, after the Houston Astros bounced back from the Atlanta Braves' first-inning grand slam to win 9-5 in Game 5. Atlanta maintains a 3-2 series lead. James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joins CBSN for Tuesday Morning Quarterback to discuss the sports headlines.