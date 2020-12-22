Tuesday Morning Quarterback: NFL teams compete for playoff spots The Buffalo Bills clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years, as the Steelers' loss to the Bengals opened the door for the Bills to climb to No. 2 seed in AFC. Sports fans across the country mourn the loss of NFL Hall of Famer Keven Greene. And Tara VanDerveer surpasses Pat Summitt's record for most wins for a Division I Women's Basketball coach. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, who is also the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL," joined CBSN to break down those sports headlines and more.