Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers causes stir across NFL over misleading vaccination comment Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make headlines for his misleading comments on the COVID-19 vaccine. Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver confronts accusations of racism and misogyny after an ESPN report. Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen addresses relationship with ex-teammate Michael Jordan in new memoir. And the race director of the New York City Marathon made history. CBS News special correspondent and host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" James Brown joined CBSN to discuss the latest headlines in sports.