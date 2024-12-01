Watch CBS News

Trump's pick to head FBI draws scrutiny

President-elect Trump said he will tap Kash Patel to head the FBI. But because the FBI is supposed to operate independently from the president, Patel's loyalty to Trump could harm his Senate confirmation chances. Weijia Jian reports.
