Trump stumps in Michigan, Pennsylvania

A day after he recorded a nearly three-hour podcast with Joe Rogan, former President Donald Trump made back-to-back "Blue Wall" visits, campaigning in Michigan and Pennsylvania on Saturday. Nikole Killion reports from State College, Pennsylvania.
