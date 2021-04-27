Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump says travel ban was "beautifully written"

President Trump said that the federal appeals court reviewing a judge's order blocking the president's immigration ban seems to be "political." CBS News' Steve Chaggaris breaks down Mr. Trump's comments on CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.