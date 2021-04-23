Live

Trump says the shackles are off

Donald Trump tweeted that the shackles are off and there's no holding back. So, what does an unshackled Trump look like compared to what we've seen so far this election cycle? CBSN contributor Jon Allen discusses on CBSN.
