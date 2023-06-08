Watch CBS News

Trump informed he's target of criminal probe by prosecutors investigating classified documents case

Former President Trump's legal team has been informed he is a target of the federal investigation into possible mishandling of classified information, a step prosecutors would take before handing down an indictment. A Trump aide testified before a grand jury in Miami on Wednesday, indicating possible criminal charges could be filed in Florida. CBS News' senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
