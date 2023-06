Trump holds rallies in Iowa, DeSantis campaigns in New Hampshire Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Iowa Thursday as part of his 2024 bid to return to the White House, while his rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, made several stops in New Hampshire. In a testy exchange with a reporter, DeSantis criticized Mr. Biden and the Democratic party for replacing Iowa and New Hampshire with South Carolina as the party's first primary state. Ed O'Keefe reports.