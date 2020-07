Trump downplays surge in COVID-19 cases, says he "personally" likes Dr. Fauci amid rift President Trump on Monday claimed that increases in testing were behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country, despite evidence that some states are struggling with testing shortages and delays. He also said he "personally" liked Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite his administration's recent push to discredit the nation's top infectious disease doctor. Weijia Jiang reports.