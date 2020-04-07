Trump downplays hospitals' critical lack of coronavirus supplies
President Trump insisted during a Monday press conference that the federal government is rushing supplies to the areas most affected by the coronavirus, however an Inspector General report shows hospitals are still lacking critical supplies and dealing with long delays for testing results. A new memo reveals that the White House was warned of the coronavirus' deadly potential in January, though Mr. Trump downplayed the threat. Ben Tracy breaks down the latest information coming out of the White House.