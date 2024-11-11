Trump begins to fill Cabinet positions as he prepares for a second term President-elect Trump is beginning to fill his top spots in his administration. On Truth Social, Trump announced former ICE director Tom Homan will be his "border czar." He has also nominated New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, a source confirmed to CBS News. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be serving in the administration, according to Trump.