Troye Sivan says new album helped reconnect him with the world and himself Platinum-selling artist Troye Sivan built a following on YouTube as a teenager. He has now turned that into a successful pop career. Sivan is out with a new album, "Something To Give Each Other," and tells CBS News' Anthony Mason about finding freedom after a breakup, writing queer dancefloor anthems, and dressing in drag for the first time.