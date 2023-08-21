Tropical storm Hilary slams Southern California, more flooding expected Southern California and the Southwest were girding for more impact from onetime Hurricane Hilary Monday morning. The storm weakened to a tropical storm prior to making landfall Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center warned that some flooding could be "life-threatening and locally catastrophic." Southern California was also hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake. CBS News' Michael Spencer has more on the storm's impact and Jordan Steele from the Weather Channel has a forecast of what's to come.