Trevor Noah talks finding comedy amid crisis "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he and others can find humor while the country is struggling with the coronavirus crisis. Because of the pandemic, Noah has been hosting the show from his living room, calling it "The Daily Social Distancing Show." The comedian said he has been using his platform to stress the importance of staying indoors and complying with precautions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.